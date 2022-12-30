Ballarat young trainer Patrick Kearney is hopeful his first visit to a Burrumbeet Cup race meeting on Sunday will result in him taking home a major piece of silverware.
He is saddling up stable favourite Ashy Boy in the $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m.
Kearney has taken horses to Burrumbeet trials and jump-outs, but New Year's Day will be a new experience in only his second full season as a trainer.
He is confident the four-year-old will put in a forward showing in the seven-strong field.
The short home straight at Burrumbeet is suited to frontrunners and Kearney says that will be perfect for Ashy Boy.
"He's galloped there numerous times and gets around it like a greyhound.
"He's drawn the perfect barrier (in one) and has a jockey (Logan McNeil) who knows him well, and should be fairly competitive.
"He'll definitely be on the pace - hopefully leading." he said.
Ashy Boy will always hold a special place in Kearney's career, being his first winner - and going on to win again and earn more than $140,000 in stakes to help put the young horseman on the map.
He also finished second in the listed Tasmanian Derby early in the year.
"I bought him for $7000 and he's been an absolute blessing to start off my career."
Kearney rode as amateur jockey before focusing on the training side of the industry, spending four years as a foreman for Mick Price.
It was then at the encouragement of Ballarat trainer and Englishman Archie Alexander that Kearney went to England, where he spent time as an assistant to group 1-winning trainer Hugo Palmer at Newmarket.
"Archie told me it would be the experience of a lifetime."
Ths stay was cut short by COVID-19 and on returning he embarked on setting up his own stable, which features 14 horses in work.
Kearney has English import Will Gordon as stable jockey, but he is unable to make the weight for the Cup.
Gordon will be on another Burrumbeet starter for Kearney, first-starter Southern Gale in the McKinnon Seed Cleaning Maiden, 1350m.
He said the four-year-old mare had been hard work since arriving from George Osborne's team, but she was ready to go and hopefully would run a forward race - and be the first to add to Kearney's tally of six winners.
The Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club race meeting features nine races.
Gates open for racegoers at 11am.
Race times have been adjusted, with the first at 12.15pm, and the cup race eight at 4.36pm.
Free children's entertainment will be a feature, with activities will be provided by Kelly Sports in addtion to the regular attractions such as a jumping castle, swings and free backpacks.
There will also be the 200m "Kids Home Straight Dash".
Fashion on the field will begin at 1pm with categories including children, best dressed lady and best dressed gent.
