Steeped in more than a century's worth of history, the owners of what formerly operated as the Ballarat Female Refuge are preparing for their last goodbye.
Dinah McCance and Terry Baker bought the landmark property at 183 Scott Parade, Ballarat East in 2000 when they were prompted by their son, who was studying in Ballarat at the time, to give the house a look.
Originally from Melbourne, the pair were on the hunt for a dwelling with a Victorian era flair.
However, they never anticipated to uncover what they did.
Ms McCance said she was astounded by what she saw when she travelled from Melbourne to visit the more than 2000 square-metre site.
"It's an English bond brickwork on bluestone house and it was really substantial; there were no cracks and the bones of it was really sturdy," she said.
"It just had so much potential."
Built in the late 1880s and designed by renowned Ballarat architectural firm Caselli and Figgis, the property began operating as an extension of the Ballarat Female Refuge, formerly located on Grant Street, rehabilitating prostitutes, unmarried mothers and vulnerable women.
The complex, constructed on two levels, contained 14 bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor while the ground floor housed the refuge's committee, dining, kitchen, drying and laundry rooms.
About two decades later, in 1909, the building adjoining 183 Scott Parade, was purchased.
This new addition became Alexandra Babies Home which helped house children in need of care until they turned five-years-old.
After this point, the toddlers were admitted to the Ballarat Orphanage on Victoria Street.
In 1942, the refuge stopped accepting women and the laundry area was leased out. However, children were still allowed into the home until 1973.
The space then took on a number of forms including as a daycare centre, an antique shop and finally as a special accommodation facility until 1999.
While Ms McCance said it was a difficult decision for her and Mr Baker to make, the upkeep of the site had become "too much".
"It has a huge garden and you really need to make sure everything is maintained otherwise it will deteriorate fast," she said.
Since moving in, Ms McCance and Mr Baker have spent "hundreds and thousands" renovating the heritage-listed building.
"When we first bought the place we had no heating, no cooling, no electricity, no gas and no running water," Ms McCance.
"Many of the changes we implemented we did largely ourselves."
Some of these transformations include having converted the dining room into a master bedroom, the then matron's room into an antique style bathroom with a fireplace, the then nursery into a spacious living area, butler's pantry and kitchen and the then shower space into a conservatory like breakfast room.
The duo however were adamant to leave the figure eight footpath where the toddlers from the babies home learned how to cycle in the front garden intact.
In total, 183 Scott Parade today contains 10 bedrooms, four bathrooms and five car parking spaces.
The sale of the house is being managed by Buxton Ballarat.
Ms McCance said she'd ideally like the new owners to be from a large family.
"It can easily fit three generations of a family and it was built as a children's home so it would be great for children," she said.
As a heritage-listed building, the site cannot be subdivided nor can the front facade be changed.
Since 2000, the estimated price of the property has skyrocketed by about 85 per cent with the purchase price ranging from $1.95 to $2.1 million.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
