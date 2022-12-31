The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Our History

Heritage-listed former Ballarat Female Refuge on Scott Parade up for sale

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After 22 years, Dinah McCance has made the difficult decision to put 183 Scott Parade, the former Ballarat Female Refuge up for sale. Picture by Malvika Hemanth

Steeped in more than a century's worth of history, the owners of what formerly operated as the Ballarat Female Refuge are preparing for their last goodbye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.