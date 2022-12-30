On the eve of the AusCycling Road National Championships being hosted in Ballarat, The Courier reacquaints readers with one of its greatest athletes - Olympian Ray Bilney.
The champion cyclist from the sixties has more than a few oft-forgotten stories of Olympic and Commonwealth Games heartbreak and triumph, including beating the legendary Eddy Merckx.
IN A FURIOUS finish, Ray Bilney was riding in a breakaway that with six kilometres to go was swallowed by a big bunch. The finest of split seconds was all that made the difference between Bilney claiming an Olympic medal.
Ballarat's Bilney was fourth in the 1964 Tokyo Games men's road race with 26 contenders officially clocking the same time.
In the mix was Eddy Merckx, a Belgian professional cyclist who is widely regarded as the greatest athlete in the sport - a little like Muhammad Ali is to boxing or Roger Federer is to modern tennis.
Merckx went on to win 11 Grand Tours - five Tours de France, five Giros d'Italia and a Vuelta a Espana - all five Monuments (considered the oldest, hardest, most prestigious one-day events) and a string of other major titles, including some on the track.
The man who became nicknamed The Cannibal, for refusing to let anyone else win, was 19 and reigning world champion when an 18-year-old Bilney crossed the line eight riders ahead of him in the Olympics. This was despite Merckx making a late effort with 1.5 kilometres remaining.
Bilney, now aged 77, has taken it all in his stride.
"I knew about him [Eddy Merckx] but in a race you don't really notice - everyone's got their head down riding," he said.
And Bilney did not let the fact an Olympic medal slipped from his grasp gnaw away at him either.
"Not really - that's just cycling," Bilney said. "I'm just happy to get the chance to ride in the Olympics."
Bilney's efforts have become oft-forgotten heroic tales in this city's sporting history, despite twice winning Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year (1964 and 1965).
He is also a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the road race, outsprinted by New Zealander Bruce Biddle in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, in 1970.
Bilney grew up in a Ballarat cycling family with his uncle and cousin strong riders - Bilney's uncle Charlie claimed a few Melbourne to Ballarat titles in the 1930s.
His family home was on Morres Street in Ballarat East and Bilney would regularly compete in Melbourne. He made a few state teams and got to go to nationals in Sydney, winning a title in Tasmania. Stepping up to open competition, Bilney captured an Australian senior road championship title three-peat, Geelong, Sydney and Brisbane, from 1964-66.
"All I know was it was a lot simpler in those days," Bilney said. "If you became Australian road champion, you were nearly assured to go to the [Olympic] Games. The selection process is a lot more opaque now - I'm not sure everybody knows exactly what you have to do to get selected any more."
Bilney's efforts took him twice to Commonwealth Games action, the first in 1966 in Jamaica, a race in which he had two bad falls and "finished back a fair way" in 16th place. The course was hard and it was hot.
The 1970 Edinburgh Games was "one of the hardest" events Bilney has even ridden. The circuit took in the gruelling climb over Arthur's Seat, on the city's outskirts, 33 times.
Bilney never used to ride up Mount Buninyong the way Australia's elite do now - the road never took the turn to what has become the King of the Mountain summit - but he would ride over the mountain a bit to get out to Yendon for training.
The slight prospect of Ballarat hosting road cycling, or even a stage, for the 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games interests Bilney.
He has enjoyed travelling over from his home in Mount Gambier to watch the AusCycling Road National Championships taking over his old hometown.
"[RoadNats] are a big deal for sport in Ballarat. It's huge," Bilney said. "Commonwealth Games will be good for cycling, no matter where it is, just like when the world championships were in Geelong [in 2010]."
Twice Bilney has won the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy (1965 and 1966) as Australian Cyclist of the Year.
Bilney still loved getting on the bike, albeit "not far" in 50 to 60-kilometre rides, predominantly with Mount Gambier Cycling Club.
The sport continues to boom in Australia. Bilney said the green and gold jerseys, up for grabs in Ballarat next week, carried more weight now with greater chances to pull on the stripes in international racing.
While cycling has grown in prominence in Australia, Bilney said there was still a long way to go to improve.
"Cycling's grown a lot but I think the grassroots cycling is suffering a bit," Bilney said. "It's harder now to conduct races on the road, especially in Victoria, with all the different permits and rules. That's a big deal for small clubs."
Bilney's Olympic legacy and what he achieved from setting out in Ballarat is immortalised in the Olympic Rings monument, where you can find his name and handprint etched into history.
His stories might be from "a long time ago" but Bilney proudly remembers the finer details of his 1964 trip to Tokyo - even sacrifices modern athletes might not realise.
"Our bikes had to go over by ship because the aeroplanes were not big enough to carry them," Bilney said. "We had to box them up three months out. I had to go and buy another bike to keep training."
