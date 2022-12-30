The Courier
RoadNats 2023: The tale of Ballarat Olympian Ray Bilney

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
On the eve of the AusCycling Road National Championships being hosted in Ballarat, The Courier reacquaints readers with one of its greatest athletes - Olympian Ray Bilney.

