String of harness racing stables in running for first G1 success

DB
By David Brehaut
December 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Ruby Wingate is a group 2 winner for Allandale trainer Adam Stephens. Can she become a group 1 winner? Picture by Stuart McCormick.

The Ballarat region's harness racing community will unleash its might in Vicbred Super Series finals at Melton to round out the year.

