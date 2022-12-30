The Ballarat region's harness racing community will unleash its might in Vicbred Super Series finals at Melton to round out the year.
The all-conquering Cardigan stable of Emma Stewart will lead the charge on Saturday night.
Once again the dominant force has an opportunity to capture multiple group 1 titles - adding to the record 107 group 1 races she already has to her name - with one trotter and up to 29 starters pacers to face the starter.
This includes eight of the 12 runners in the final for three-year-old fillies, six two-year-old colts/geldings and six four-year-old entires/geldings.
Stewart has an outstanding record in the VSS finals since 2016.
She won three of the group 1s in that season and again in 2017 and then stepped it up to claim five of the pacing titles on offer in 2018 and again in 2019.
She has won three in each of the past two seasons.
Stewart chalked up her 300th win of the season at Maryborough on Thursday to underline what another outstanding year she has had working alongside partner Clayton Tonkin.
Then there is the emerging Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs with 14 starters on Saturday night, and prominent trainers Anton Golino (Cardigan) with four and Michael Stanley (Burrumbeet) two.
Golino (24), Tubbs (8) and Stanley (8) are all multiple group 1 winners in decorated.
Then though there is a significant group of trainers striving for their first group 1 victory at Melton.
What an occasion it would be if any one of them were able to secure the ultimate success.
Those in this category and their starters:
SAM BARKER (Mitchell Park): 2yo trotting filly Paris Jamilla, 4yo pacing gelding Ultimate Vinnie.
DAMIEN BURNS (Snake Valley): 2yo trotting gelding Moonwalka, 3yo trotting gelding Everybodyluvskenny (emergency).
GLEN CONROY (Daylesford): 4yo trotting mare Aldebaran Gwen (emergency).
DESLEIGH PARISH (Coghills Creek): 2yo trotting gelding La Volonte.
SEB STEENHUIS (Pootilla): 3yo pacing filly Relentless Me.
ADAM STEPHENS (Allendale): 4yo pacing mare Ruby Wingate.
AJ and BJ TINDALE (Berringa): 3yo pacing colt Brutally Handsome.
BROOKE WILKINS (Cardigan): 4yo pacing mare Celestialfagrance.
The 12-race program features 12 group 1s - six for pacers and six for trotters.
The pacers qualified via heats and semi-finals, while the trotters had only heats to contest.
