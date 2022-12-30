The Courier
Bundalong family reunited with $100K boat in Delacombe

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 30 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 2:48pm
Bundalong residents Amanda Hadley-Peebles and Heath Peebles said the support from community members across Victoria to retrieve their prized ski-boat in Ballarat has been "amazing". Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

A Bundalong family has been "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support from community members including those from Ballarat to retrieve their beloved ski-boat.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

