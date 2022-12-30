A Bundalong family has been "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support from community members including those from Ballarat to retrieve their beloved ski-boat.
On Friday afternoon, Amanda Hadley-Peebles and her partner Heath Peebles collected their vessel in Delacombe after it had been allegedly stolen at Yarrawonga Marine while left for a routine service.
The duo said while they were unsure when exactly the boat might have been taken they were alerted it had gone missing on Thursday.
"We dropped the boat at the boat shop for repairs and a service and he (the owner of Yarrawonga Marine) rang me at 6 o'clock in the morning to tell me his yard had been broken into," Mr Peebles said.
From there the couple sprang into action using both in person and online resources to raise awareness about the crime.
"We went straight into town and met detectives at Yarrawonga Marine and we went through the security footage from there and that just started the flooding of social media," Mr Peebles said.
Ms Hadley-Peebles said as soon as she posted about their vessel being missing on Facebook and Instagram, the reaction was instant.
This soon led to the boat's first sighting in Miners Rest.
Mr Peebles said from there assistance from everyday citizens across the western region "exploded".
"It just went further and further, people were sending in dash cam, seeing it here, seeing it there and we just kept on contacting detectives and feeding back the information," he said.
However, while they were finally "hot on the trail" they seemed to have just eclipsed catching their boat.
But this all changed when a woman contacted the couple saying she had seen the vessel at a fuel station in Daylesford.
"She (the woman) spoke to them and they said they were taking it down to Lake Burrumbeet to go for a drive," Ms Hadley-Peebles said.
Mr Peebles then confirmed with the staff at Lake Burrumbeet Caravan Park that the information he and his partner had received was in fact correct.
"They (Lake Burrumbeet Caravan Park staff) said we just missed them; they (the alleged offenders) spent two hours at the caravan park we were told," he said.
The leads continued until another community member reached out to the pair saying they had seen the boat being driven into Ballarat.
However, the vessel was later found dumped at the Woowookarung Regional Park in Mount Clear by another Ballarat citizen who alerted the couple.
Ms Hadley-Peebles and Mr Peebles then told police, who then organised a tow truck to collect the boat for pick up in Delacombe the same day.
Ms Hadley-Peebles said the ordeal had been "gut wrenching" for their whole family.
"It's not just a leisure boat, our kids need it to train for their bare footing. The world (championships) are coming up in February in Mulwala so without this boat our kids can't train," she said.
The pair said without the aid of residents and social media combined it was unlikely they would have had their vessel returned to them.
"The way the community got together to the crime pages to Facebook from friends, family seeing sightings it was overwhelming," the couple jointly said.
"Thanks to everyone who looked out for it and sent us messages without everyone's help we wouldn't have gotten it back."
While the boat has come back with a few imperfections including a few holes and missing cords, Mr Peebles said that was the least of his family's worries.
"That's minimal to get our boat back. At least we'll be able to get back on the water and that's the main thing for us," he said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
