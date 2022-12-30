Volunteering has been one of the unexpected casualties of COVID-19 and with multiple hurdles still standing in its way, grassroots sport is suffering.
Now leaders are hoping an enthusiasm for the rewards of volunteering will bring a new generation back to clubs and community groups. A concerted drive in 2023 could set Ballarat and the region up with this vital resource and give it the small army it will need to successfully host the Commonwealth Games.
We take a deeper look at what this needs to work.
AS VOLUNTEER numbers across the region reach a crisis point, a major Commonwealth Games-led play is under way to rebuild this critical force in a bid to keep community events alive.
The Ballarat Foundation is joining with volunteer advocacy bodies in Geelong, Horsham, Bendigo and Albury-Wodonga to lobby the state government to invest in volunteer promotion well before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
When the Games land in regional Victoria, an estimated 10,000-strong volunteer fleet will be needed to pull off the multi-sport, multi-city international event.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales confirmed the alliance had secured a meeting with the state government in February to deepen conversations and understanding on the immense skills shortage.
Mr Eales said this was about far more than the Commonwealth Games - the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled volunteering across sport and community sectors both with increased health regulations and the fact many volunteers are older, more at-risk community members.
"If you're saying we need about 10,000 volunteers to support the event, then we need to start talking about that now," Mr Eales said. "Our organisations have expertise and skills that can help delivery of the Commonwealth Games. The issue is a significant decline in support and funding to support people to participate in volunteering.
"We think the Commonwealth Games is an opportunity to re-energise the volunteer sector, not just for a two-week period. This is a chance to show people personal benefits they can get from volunteering and ensure those volunteering keep doing so well after the Games.
"...Volunteers support so many functions, such as in sporting clubs. Unless we do something short-term, a lot of community groups will close because they don't have the numbers needed to operate effectively.
"We're certainly concerned the past few years there hasn't been appropriate recognition for volunteering from the government. Volunteering is better shared among lots of people - the experience can promote happiness and in some cases be a pathway to employment."
The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs data shows a significant decline in volunteering across Ballarat, a trend that Mr Eales said mirrored what was happening statewide.
This was evident in one of the city's latest major events, Ballarat Christmas Carols, with event volunteer coordinator Dan Cook finding the sign-up in helpers slow.
Carols drew about 10,000 people to Mars Stadium for the outdoor event a fortnight ago.
"Initially we put the call-out via the carols' Facebook page and probably got 30 volunteers in the initial uptake. We would've liked a lot more but it was not bad, especially being back from COVID restrictions and a lot of people still unsure about large-scale events," Mr Cook said. "You can have as many performers and presenters and paid persons as you like, but the event cannot work without volunteers - even for horrible jobs like emptying bins - we needed people to give up time on a Sunday to give back."
Mr Cook was a mixed zone media supervisor volunteer for the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, working in boxing in Melbourne and basketball in Geelong. He said 2026 was a brilliant opportunity for Ballarat - and volunteering was an incredible way to get involved.
Every year he steps up to volunteer in the Ballarat Cycle Classic, which is the major fundraiser for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. He moved to Mildura about 18 months ago and still returns to Ballarat to hold the stop sign for cyclists.
Ballarat's FECRI is the only regional cancer research hub and relies solely on philanthropy and community efforts to carry out internationally renowned work.
Mr Coyle has lost family and friends to cancer. This is his way of making a difference - and now he brings his daughter Molly along.
"I don't think anyone hasn't been touched by cancer in some sense," Mr Coyle said. "It is good to see everyone riding in the event. They do the hard yards, I just stop traffic. Some people have been doing the ride 15 years, you get to know them, and everyone who rides past says thank you ...The business I work for [infrastructure company Fulton Hogan] promotes volunteers as this is part of what we are.
"The Classic is also a good day for Molly just to hang out with her dad - it's not often we get to do that - playing music and having a bit of a dance."
Mr Coyle has also coached and umpired for football teams and said it was a way of helping ensure sports and events went ahead. His parents instilled the importance of volunteering in him from a young age and this is what he hopes to teach Molly.
The Ballarat Foundation helps promote change by training and coordinating a variety of volunteer programs, most notably the L2P learner driver mentors and in events such as Run For A Cause. This year's Run, the Foundation's first live run in three years, drew on a host of Ballarat secondary school students to make it happen.
Mr Eales said such fantastic support was a greater introduction for younger community members to get a taste of the benefits in volunteering. Feedback to the Foundation was that students gained a lot personally out of the event.
Weekly, free global running event Parkrun relies completely on volunteers.
At the Wallaby Track event in Brown Hill, event director Laurinda Coulter said there was a strong band of regulars who volunteered every two to three weeks but gradually more new people would sign up to give it a go.
Volunteering ranges from time-keeping to course marshals, a run director and a tail-walker.
Wallaby Track also boasted volunteers for a post-run sausage sizzle and carol singers to make for a bit of festive fun.
"Our volunteers are what makes our event so welcoming," Ms Coulter said. "Everyone can be part of it - Parkrun is not just about participating but we have one volunteer who doesn't run or walk at all. Some enjoy volunteering more than participating because they can cheer and help others."
Wallaby Track offers a junior takeover in volunteers whenever there is a fifth Saturday in the month. The event has also staged the likely first scouts takeover event.
