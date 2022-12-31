Maryborough's annual New Year's Day celebration returns this Sunday for the first time in three years.
The 160th installment of the Maryborough Highland Gathering features the classic piped band street parade, athletics all day, Highland dancing and games and traditional strongmen events.
The Gathering was first held in 1857 and has been conducted every year with the exceptions of World War I and the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a recent two-year hiatus.
The event pays homage to the Scottish gold prospectors and businessmen who arrived in the goldfields in the 1850s and celebrated New Year's in their own style.
Sports secretary of the Maryborough Highland Society, Nick Weaver, said the excitement was palpable with the Gathering just around the corner.
"We can't wait for it, it's been two years since our last Gathering," he said.
"The vibe in town and around the community is that everyone seems to be looking forward to it.
"It should be great and we're just hoping for a nice day of weather.
"We know it'll probably be a warmish day, but we're hoping we'll get a huge crowd down there."
Mr Weaver said the Gathering, considered the longest-running sporting event in Australia, has attracted more than 440 athletes from across the country for the athletics events.
Athletics starts at 10am and runs all day, culminating in the $15,000 Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift, contested over 120 metres.
Mr Weaver said the support from sponsors had been amazing, as the society continued to strive for parity in the men's and women's gift's prizemoney by 2024.
"We are really fortunate our town here is very giving and we have an event here that everyone's proud about the history of," he said.
There is a slew of woodchopping and strongmen events including the caver toss, shotput and heavy stones event.
The New Year celebrations are highlighted by 12 piped bands and the popular Girl on the Drum spectacular featuring a dancer on top of a base drum, lifted to the shoulders of three Scotsmen.
With the weather expected to be in the high 30-degrees range on Sunday, Mr Weaver said there would be plenty of shade and water on site.
Bendigo band Equalize will see out the event with a concert before a fireworks display at 10pm.
The society is aiming for a crowd between 5000 and 8000 people, in line with pre-COVID numbers.
It all takes place at Princes Park, Maryborough and tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for seniors and children under 16 enter for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.