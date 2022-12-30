The Courier
Combined police operation swoops on recovery of $100K boat at Lake Burrumbeet

By Blair Thompson
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:56pm, first published 5:40pm
The boat and stolen utility were spotted on the Western Highway near Ballarat after being stolen in Yarrawonga on Thursday morning.

Police have busted an alleged high-end vehicle theft ring after a $100,000 ski boat was stolen from Yarrawonga, with officers finding 25 vehicle details on a key generator allegedly used in the thefts.

