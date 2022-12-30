AN AVERAGE of 10 lives lost to COVID-19 each day last week have been reported to Victoria's health department.
This takes the state's COVID-19 death toll to 4774 people this year, excepting December 30 and 31, accounting for almost two-thirds of lives lost to the virus in Victoria since the pandemic began.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Rob Grenfell warned Ballarat residents still needed to be cautious and undertake well-learned preventative measures against the virus this summer.
Dr Grenfell encouraged people to be COVID-safe with New Year's celebrations, particularly in spending more time with vulnerable loved ones on the back of large Christmas gatherings.
"We still have very high hospitalisations across Victoria and still many staff off and quarantining at the moment," Dr Grenfell said. "There are still high levels of COVID-19 across the community. We need to stay safe."
There were 45 active COVID-19 cases in Ballarat to start 2022, a time when queues for the drive-through testing site in Creswick Road would snake for blocks in the heat and when rapid antigen tests were scarce.
Border restrictions were still in play, causing headaches for many holiday-makers and a return to school was as much about frequent RATs as ensuring homework was completed.
Delta was still in force and Omicron was gathering speed.
In contrast, Ballarat enters this New Year's long weekend with 375 known COVID-19 infections - a weekly toll relying entirely on self-reporting to Victoria's health department. Health experts have long warned of under-reporting.
Ballarat entered Christmas with 621 active COVID-19 cases and the state's highest infection rate. The virus had peaked, by Victorian health department numbers, a week earlier with 626 known infections and coming off a pause to elective surgery at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
Epidemiologist Angela Webster has said Australia might need to reinstate routine PCR testing for COVID-19 to ensure new concerning variants were not emerging.
Professor Webster said Australia needed to better understand the epidemiology of what could be spreading in China, with uncontrolled infections resulting in new variants.
"There have been strong calls for China to be much more transparent about what's going on," she told ABC TV. "There could be new variants in China rapidly circulating, and therefore potentially spreading to the rest of the world, that we are unprepared for and we haven't been able to learn much about before it happens."
Professor Webster said PCR tests were used to sequence COVID-19 strains while Australia monitored the number of severe infections and hospitalisations to assess the impact the virus was having during the holiday season.
In the lead-up to Christmas, national COVID-19 cases and death rates were declining.
In Victoria, recorded infections were declining but the seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations with COVID-19 was up 6.5 per cent to 715 cases. There has been an average of 33 COVID-19 cases in Victoria's intensive care units the past week.
Dr Grenfell reminded people to party outside where possible or in well-ventilated indoor spaces and to get tested if going to a party or family gatherings. People should also ensure COVID-19 vaccinations were up to date.
- with AAP
