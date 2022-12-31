Missing girl found after almost a week

Police have thanked the community after two girls went missing before New Year's Eve.
The 14-year- olds, one of whom was missing since last Tuesday, have now both been found.
The girl missing since last Tuesday was reported safe on Sunday afternoon.
The other 14-year-old girl last seen in Delacombe was located on Saturday at 6.30pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.