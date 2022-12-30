Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate two missing 14-year-olds.
Kaedence was last seen on McCallum Street, Lucas at about 11pm on Tuesday December 27 headed in an unknown direction.
She is described as Caucasian, 163cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Kaedence was wearing a pink t-shirt, long black skirt and white runners. It is believed that she had left without taking her phone or having access to money or a Myki card.
It is also believed that she may have gotten into or had been travelling in a silver ute vehicle with red P plates.
Emily was last seen in Delacombe walking southbound toward Manor Park at 4:00pm on Friday December 30.
She is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black short and carrying a grey Nike backpack.
Police are urging anyone with information on either of the two girls' whereabouts to contact Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
