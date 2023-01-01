Implementing new year's resolutions can be overwhelming at times.
However, if a summer clean is on your to-do list, a few tips from western Victoria-based organising guru might steer you in the right direction.
Chaos to Karma owner Margie Hyde, 57, despite only having entered the decluttering sphere in early 2022, has already helped numerous people across the region achieve their perfect home goals.
As Ballarat welcomes 2023, Ms Hyde shares a few of her tops tips that might foster a more orderly lifestyle into the new year.
Her first word of advice is to stop striving for perfection. She said often many can fall victim to false Instagram ideals.
"We can often get overwhelmed by what we see online but you just need to let go of perfection and make a start," Ms Hyde said.
Her second tip emphasises the age old phrase of keeping it simple. Ms Hyde said even if it is something as basic as making your bed or washing up the dishes in the sink that can make a "world of difference".
Advice number three is to accumulate less. Ms Hyde said this was something she found especially difficult to apply due to the constant bombardment of sales wherever she travelled.
"You have to ask yourself is this a need or a want and if it's a want don't buy it straight away. Leave, think about it and them come back to it," she said.
Her fourth tip she urged people to trial is to adopt a "ruthless" attitude to their belongings.
"Gather all the items you have; the ones you use often and then ones you don't. For the one's you use often keep them and place them in an area that's easy to reach," Ms Hyde said.
"With the items you don't use regularly really consider whether you need them or not."
In terms of dealing with sentimental clutter perhaps those from a deceased loved one, Ms Hyde suggests to tackle this area last.
"It can understandably be challenging but open communication is always helpful," she said.
To get in touch with Ms Hyde email her at info@chaostokarma.com
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
