Police are investigating a car fire which erupted about 1:30am Saturday morning near the Ballarat Station.
Detectives found a car engulfed in flames at the Woolshed Clothing parking area on Armstrong Street North about 2:30am.
No one was injured during the blaze and there were no belongings in the vehicle.
Police have labelled the fire as suspicious. Its cause is currently being investigated.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
