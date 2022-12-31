The Courier
Car fire near Ballarat Station labelled as suspicious

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 31 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Residents near the Ballarat Station were woken up by the plume of smoke from the car fire on Armstrong Street North. Picture supplied.

Police are investigating a car fire which erupted about 1:30am Saturday morning near the Ballarat Station.

