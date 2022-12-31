Burrumbeet hots up for New Year's Day | racing updates

Burrumbeet racegoers will have a hot start to 2023 on New Year's Day.
The Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club are preparing to welcome up to 5000 people in 33 degree heat.
A huge day of racing will offer nine races.
The first is at 12.15pm, with the $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup (race 8) at 4.36pm.
Early race information:
Track rating: Good4
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
