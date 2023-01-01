Emma Stewart has retained her title as the queen of the Vicbred Super Series.
The Cardigan-based trainer captured three of the six group 1 pacing finals at Melton on Saturday night to equal her deeds of the past two years.
This gives her 25 VSS titles in the past seven seasons.
She achieved the latest treble despite having to scratch Major Moth, considered one of her iggest winning chances of the night, and seeing two of runners beaten as short-priced odds-on favourites.
Stewart won with boom juvenile The Lost Storm ($1.45) in the $130,000 2yo colts/geldings final, Joyful ($1.10 favourite) in the $130,000 2yo fillies final and Amore Vita ($5.50) in the $130,000 3yo fillies final.
She also had the first six across the line in the 3yo fillies' feature and first four in the 2yo colts/geldings final.
The Lost Storm provided one of the most impressive performances on the 12-race program.
He smashed his rivals, winning by 36.7m in a mile rate of 1:52.2 for 2240m - just 1.1 seconds outside the track record held by stablemate Captain Ravishing.
This gives the colt seven wins from nine starts and $140,000 in earnings.
"I expected him to do something like that - he's a quality animal this horse," driver Mark Pitt said.
"He had a couple of tough runs before the Breeders Crown final so that probably told on him a little bit, but he had two soft wins and then he was cherry ripe for the final.
"I've sat behind a few really, really good horses and he's right up there with them," he said.
Joyful and Amore Vita each arrived in the Stewart stable late in the season.
Joyful was previously trained by Brent Lilley and arrived at Cardigan with one win in 10 starts after making her race debut in May.
Saturday night's win extended her unbeaten run with Stewart to five, including a clean sweep of the Vicbred Super Series heat, semi-final and final.
The New Zealand-bred Amore Vita joined the Stewart team after her previous trainer Nathan Purdon returned to NZ.
This gave the daughter of Art Major her third group 1 win, which also includes the VSS 2yo fillies final.
She had four starts for Stewart before getting her first with the stable ina VSS semi-final. Amore Vita ended a winning streak of six by stablemate Encipher.
The treble gave Stewart 304 wins for the season - the fourth time she has topped 300 and the 11th consecutive time she has had 100 or more wins in a season. She also confirmed wins in the state and metropolitan trainers' titles.
