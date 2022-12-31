If you are planning on using the train on New Year's Day or Monday, V/line has advised to allow extra time as it shifts to a heat timetable.
The normal Sunday timetables across the network will be reduced as the temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-thirties.
A full extreme heat timetable will be in place on the Geelong, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Ararat, Albury, Maryborough, Seymour and Shepparton lines on Sunday the 1st of January.
A partial extreme heat timetable will be in place on the Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill lines.
Ballarat is expected to reach 34 degrees on Sunday and 32 on Monday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
This will continue on Monday the 2nd of January with a partial extreme heat timetable for the Ballarat, Ararat, Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill lines.
Trains that usually travel at up to 160km/h need to slow down to 90km/h or less because steel tracks expand in the heat according to V/line.
"This means journey times may be extended by a few minutes, and some services will be replaced by air-conditioned coaches for all or part of the journey," V/line informs travellers.
V/line recommends checking the V/Line website prior to travelling to see if your services are affected.
A copy of the extreme heat timetable can be downloaded here or from the V/Line website.
Passengers can also get a copy from the station.
"There will be drinking water on board trains and passengers are also encouraged to travel with bottled water and wear cool clothing.
The latest public transport information and network status are available at vline.com.au, ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app. Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
