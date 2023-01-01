Yabby Dam Farms made their presence felt as an owner and breeder in group 1 Vicbred Super Series trotting finals at Melton on Saturday night.
Anton Golino trained a double for the Cardigan operation, while the breeding arm of the enterprise produced four winners.
And in a further triumph for Yabby Dam Farms owner Pat Driscoll, his Haras des Trotteurs stud also had the distinction of seeing four winners produced by roster stallions.
Revelstoke ($7) provided the first leg of Golino's training double in the $100,000 VSS 3yo trotting fillies final, 2240m.
Golino also had the favourite, Courmayeur, but she ruined her chances by galloping at the start - leaving Revelstoke to make the most of a perfect trail and give former Ballarat-based driver daryl Douglas a group 1 success.
Revelstoke finished the season with a career record of 10 wins in 24 starts and $122,000. Cravache Dor led all-the-way in the $100,0003yo colts and geldings final.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
