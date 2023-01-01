Benedict XVI leaves behind a complex legacy as a Pope and theologian

These papal letters attempt to defend Christianity in a world that Benedict believed was growing increasingly hostile to religious faith. What was striking about Benedict's thought - even to his theological critics - was how elegantly he presented his case for Christ and Christianity's transforming power as sources of truth, beauty and love. But long before he became pope, Benedict admitted that Christianity would continue to lose cultural ground and dwindle to an ever smaller group of faithful believers. Writing in 1969, Ratzinger predicted the Church would have "to start afresh from the very beginning," which meant that someday Christianity would have to build itself up again from its foundations.