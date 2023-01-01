Two people have been left relatively unscathed after a car crashed into a Black Hill home about 9:00am Sunday morning.
It is understood the driver of the vehicle lost control on the Peel Street North and Napier Street roundabout near the Black Hill Hotel before ploughing into a residential building nearby.
Ambulance Victoria attended the scene, treating a man in his 30s for bruises, cuts and abrasions. He was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
It is unknown whether the injured man was the driver of the vehicle at the time. Another person was also spotted at the site but they were not seen by emergency crews.
Police are currently clearing the scene.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
