Police

Car drives into Black Hill home after visiting Black Hill Hotel

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 1 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:35am
Emergency crews attending the scene of a car crashing into a Black Hill home Sunday morning. Picture supplied.

Two people have been left relatively unscathed after a car crashed into a Black Hill home about 9:00am Sunday morning.

