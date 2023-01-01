The 2023 Burrumbeet Cup Day will be forever a special memory for Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney.
No matter where his career takes him, the young horseman will look back on the race meeting as a ground-breaking moment.
Kearney landed his first feature race with Ashy Boy ($2.80) in the $30,000 Petrogas Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, on Sunday.
And to put icing on the cake, Ashy Boy completed Kearney's first double, with first-starter Southern Gale ($6) winning the McKinnon Seed Cleaning Maiden, 1350m, early in the day.
The four-year-old Ashy Boy was already Kearney's favourite, having given him his first win as a trainer in December, 2021, and then a second in the listed Tasmanian Derby in Hobart.
This further entrenches this feeling.
Ashy Boy, with Logan McNeil in the saddle, had an early battle for the lead with Harbouring ($18) before settling in second spot.
The duo opened up a break over their rivals on the sweeping home turn and then settled down to a two-horse war to the line, with Ashy Boy just getting the edge late.
He now has three wins and $163,000 in earnings.
Favourite Reserve Street ($2.60) never looked a winning chance and finished five lengths away third.
Southern Gale finished with the wind in her sails to blast away by four lengths.
Kearney secured the four-year-old mare when George Osborne stepped away from training.
The well-named Southern Gales is by Trust In A Gust, which became a crowd favourite as a multiple group 1 winner for Darren Weir.
The double gives Kearney eight career wins.
HIGH Delta ended a lengthy time out of the winners' circle for himself and Ballarat trainer Kevin McCartin in the Grow Better Garden Product Benchmark52 Handicap, 1350m.
For High Delta it was the six-year-old's second career win and first since December, 2019, when he scored at his second race start when trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
He spent most of 2021 in the Lake Fyans stable of Andrew Bobbin and then moved into McCartin's care mid-last year.
High Delta had been knocking on the door for McCartin, with two minor placings in five visits to the races since July.
He went to Burrumbeet off a second-up second at Horsham and became the first swooper of the day in the fifth event to land the money.
He settled fourth, making the most of a trail in the running line before being taken to the outside by Jarrod Lorensini.
High Delta provided McCartin, who largely prepares a small team for family interests, with his first success since mid-COVID times in June, 2020.
