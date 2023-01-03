How do elite road cyclists achieve their superhuman feats?

With the Australian Road Nationals featuring in Ballarat, it is hard not to be amazed at the seemingly super-human feats of these athletes.
Undoubtedly, road cyclists are amazing athletes. Most professional male riders possess a power to weight ratio more than 6 watts per kilogram and female riders 5W/kg for a one-hour time trial effort.
In comparison an amateur rider typically has a ratio of 3W/kg, and a recreational rider less than 2W/kg.
One of the most important physiological traits of cyclists is their muscle's outstanding capability to process energy from oxygen (aerobic energy).
The tremendous aerobic energy capability is attributed to their cardio-vascular system's exceptional capability to deliver oxygen to their legs. Key to rapidly supplying large amounts of oxygen to their legs is literally a big heart. Cyclists heart ventricles are larger and stretchier so they can suck in more blood returning from the veins.
The ventricles can subsequently contract with greater force to pump more blood per minute to the working muscles than the average recreational cyclist. The typical maximal cardiac output of an average healthy person is 20 Litres of blood every minute.
READ MORE: The tale of Ballarat Olympian Ray Bilney
Elite road cyclist's maximal cardiac output is more likely to be 30-35 Litres of blood per minute.
Cyclists also have larger arteries that can accommodate more blood and oxygen, and their leg muscles are serviced by more capillaries to ensure oxygen is delivered more effectively to its destination, the muscle cells. Elite cyclists also contain a larger blood volume to distribute more oxygen to the working muscles. The cardio-vascular capacity to deliver oxygen to the muscles can be determined by a "VO2 max test".
In these tests cyclists pedal at progressively higher work rates until they are exhausted. During the test, the athlete's breath is collected from a mouthpiece and delivered to an analyzer that determines the oxygen used by the body. The typical VO2 max of a recreational active male is 48 mL/kg/min and a female is 40 mL/kg/min. Elite-road cyclist men typically have values exceeding 80 mL/kg/min and elite women above 70 mL/kg/min.
Another trait most of the best road cyclists possess are a higher percentage of slow twitch muscle fibres (cells) in their legs.
While these fibres cannot produce the high forces generated by track cyclists (more than 2400 watts), they are very fatigue resistant as they are packed with mitochondria.
Mitochondria are the aerobic powerhouse organelle within muscles that essentially provide all animals with life. Oxygen is delivered to them and in the process of metabolism, the energy stored in fat, carbohydrate, and a little protein in combination with oxygen is converted to energy that powers the muscles. Cyclists have over twice the mitochondria mass in their muscle cells than the average person.
Cyclist's muscles can also produce energy from fat more efficiently enabling them to cycle at higher intensities for longer. An over-reliance on carbohydrate metabolism is not beneficial for cyclists to sustain high power efforts for several hours. Carbohydrates are essential to fuel brief periods of burst power output, but on the downside, carbohydrate metabolism produces acid that fatigues muscles.
The capacity to produce energy from fat is also measured from VO2 max tests. The exercise intensity at which lactate, and acid exponentially accumulates in the blood is labelled the anaerobic threshold and this occurs typically at double the wattage of recreational cyclists compared to elite cyclists.
IN THE NEWS
Elite cyclists also have greater mechanical efficiency than recreational cyclists. Efficiency refers to the conversion of metabolic energy in the body to the external power produced by the bike. The mechanical efficiency of cycling is between 18-23 per cent and elite cyclists tend to be 1-1.5 per cent more mechanically efficient than sub-elite cyclists. This allows elite cyclists to generate approximately 10 per cent more power at the same energy expenditure of a recreational cyclist.
In the peloton of a tour some cyclists are sprinters and are some are climbers. Sprinters are heavier and possess more fast twitch fibres than the climbers and a greater capability to produce higher peak forces at the end of race. A sprinter such as Mark Cavendish can generate over 1500W for a few seconds at the end of a Tour Stage.
Andre Greipel can generate 1000W for 30 seconds. Alternatively, a great climber such as Chris Froome can sustain power output of 419W (6.25W/kg) for 30 minutes.
While pro cyclists are genetically blessed, their exceptional physiological traits of high VO2 max and anaerobic threshold are very trainable for the average person. The VO2 max and anaerobic threshold improve by 10-25 per cent after 3-4 months of training in previously untrained people. Mechanical efficiency may improve by 1 per cent after high intense interval training.
Whist most of us mere mortals will never achieve the exceptional physiology of the pro cyclists, there is great personal reward in the process of maximising your own individual physical potential, and of course the health benefits of exercise training are immense.
Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.