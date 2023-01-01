Danielle Shaw is remaining tight-lipped about her Stawell Gift plans after becoming the first Maryborough Gift winner in three years.
The 24-year-old was a dominant victor in the ladies' 120m sprint and seemend undettered by being one of the back markers with a handicap of 3.75, winning her heat and semi-final comfortably before saluting in the final with a time of 13.51.
Shaw, a finalist in last year's Stawell Gift, said she wasn't thinking too far ahead about future sprint events despite her success on Princes Park.
"I had a big winter. I spent a lot of time in the gym and on the track so it's good that it's all coming together," Shaw said.
"I'm going back on to the hurdles now so I'll go into a big block of training before trying some interstate events."
Shaw's main discipline is the 100m hurdles in which she previously represented Australia at the World Under 20 Championships and the World Youth Championships.
The Melbourne-based star enjoyed a strong start in final, reeling the outmarkers before powering to the finish line.
Frontmarker Olivia May (10.5m) held on for second with a time of 13.82 despite a fast-finish from Bree Masters, who took third in 13.94.
Masters, an Australian Commonwealth Games representative, was one of the day's top performers, winning her heat and semi-final from scratch.
In the men's event, Chris Vi edged home by 0.02 of a second.
Vi, who raced off nine metres, went stride-for-stride with fellow frontmarker Luke Mitchell (10m) in a thrilling final.
Mitchell, who was the fastest qualifier in the heats earlier in the day, looked the hardest to beat in the final and it took a great run from Vi to deny him victory.
Mitchell held the lead for the first 100m of the 120m event before Vi drew level.
The duo crossed the finish line together and it took a couple of minutes for the judge to split the duo.
"To win this is an amazing feeling," Vi said.
Antonio Vaitohi (5m) rounded out the minor placings, just holding on against the favourite heading into the final, Matt Rizzo (3m).
Brown Hill's Campbell Butson (7.5m) reached the semi-finals of the feature event after a 12.722-second win in his heat.
Butson enjoyed a strong showing in the 70m open, finishing fifth in the final.
He was beaten to the line by Lucas' Thomas Moloney, who added to his fourth-placed in the 70m open, with a semi-final appearance in the gift.
Ballarat East's Nathan Livitsanon (29m) won his heat in the 400m mens and better his time in the final to celebrate a third-placed finish with veteran Bendigo athlete Glenn Stephens taking top honours.
In the final event of the carnival, Stephens was the outmarker on 60m and he blew his younger rivals away to score a popular victory.
Stephens has been racing at the carnival for more than 20 years. He won his first Victorian Athletics League event at Maryborough in 1999 in the novice 70m.
Alfredton's Stephen McCulloch (43m) also found himself among success, winning his 300m masters heat before finishing seventh in the final.
The next event on the Victorian Athletic League calendar is the St Albans Gift, to be held on January 7.
The Ballarat Gift will be held on February 11-12. Last year's winners Duncan Cameron and Ramona Casey both reached their respective finals at Maryborough and signalled their intent to defend their crowns at City Oval next month.
