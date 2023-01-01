While it was a balmy day at this year's Burrumbeet Cup many race-goers welcomed the heat to mark the start of the new year.
The Courier's Malvika Hemanth was out on the grounds capturing patrons, both young and old, taking in the sights, smells and sounds of the highly anticipated event.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
