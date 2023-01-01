The Courier
Police

Mount Pleasant woman engulfed in flames due to barbecue gas leak

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
A faulty connection in the gas cylinder connected to this barbecue resulted in an eruption of flames which caused superficial burns to one elderly woman. Picture supplied.

A Mount Pleasant family have had the scare of a lifetime during their New Year's eve celebrations, proving a timely warning for barbecue use.

