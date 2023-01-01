A Mount Pleasant family have had the scare of a lifetime during their New Year's eve celebrations, proving a timely warning for barbecue use.
On Saturday night, a husband, wife and the husband's mother were all preparing for a quiet dinner in.
They had initially wanted to have a barbeque outside however, due to troubles with getting their appliance started, they instead opted to eat in their dining room. However, unbeknownst to them while they were inside their home the gas valve connected to their barbecue had leaked.
Shortly after as the husband's mother prepared for her final goodbyes, she lent down to swap the gas cylinder. It was at this moment the leaking gas was ignited by a nearby mosquito candle and she became engulfed in flames.
The horror incident comes as the CFA reminded users to always inspect appliances before cooking.
The mother, in her 70s, endured superficial burns to her face and arms. Ambulance Victoria said she may have also sustained airway burns. They said she was in a serious but stable condition and is currently being attended to at the Ballarat Base Hospital. The husband's wife had also suffered fire damage to the bottom part of her foot. However, she was not seen by emergency crews.
CFA Ballarat were called to the scene at 8:17pm and were at the Mount Pleasant property within 26 minutes. The fire was contained at 8:27pm. Ambulance Victoria arrived shortly after.
CFA Ballarat captain fire brigade Mark Cartledge said he urged everyone to always implement a "looking and listening" model before using their barbecue. "Before using a barbecue or any gas device or anything connected to a gas cylinder always inspect the hose to see whether there is any cracking or perishing," Mr Cartledge said.
"If this is the case then the connection is faulty.
"The gas connection has weakened and it should be replaced."
Mr Cartledge said it was important to always check gas fittings before each use.
"You can do this by using a bit of soapy water which can be made using a little bit of dishwashing liquid and water," he said.
"If you put some of the soapy mixture on the connection and it forms bubbles and fizzes a little then you've got a leak and should get someone to have a look at it for you. "If there are no bubbles then it's safe to use."
He also emphasised the need to clean one's barbecue. "Always make sure grease doesn't build up and your drips tray is empty," Mr Cartledge said.
Across Victoria, CFA responded to more than 190 barbecue fires within CFA's response area between July 1 2021 and June 30 2022.
Meanwhile, Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) responded to more than 185 calls to barbecue-related fires during the same time period.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said if you're planning to host a gathering and switch on the barbecue, remember to take simple precautions to keep yourself safe.
"Taking the time to do a few quick safety checks could save your property and family's life," he said.
Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) commissioner and chairperson Marnie Williams said the Know the Drill Before You Grill campaign reminds Victorians that a few simple steps can protect your family and your property against potential fires. "Don't take any chances," she said. To find out more information visit Energy Safe Victoria's website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
