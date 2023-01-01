Cobras sign former SANFL midfielder

Bacchus Marsh has addressed its notable departures list, signing a goalkicking midfielder with SANFL experience for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Jake McCreery will join the Cobras from South Australia, where he most recently played for Cove in the Southern Football League.
McCreery, the older brother of Collingwood forward Beau, spent two years with South Adelaide in the SANFL, winning the club's reserves best and fairest in 2020.
The 24-year-old is billed as a player who boasts plenty of pace and class and will bolster a midfield group hit with several off-season losses.
Harrison King was the latest to leave Maddingley Park, signing with Barwon Heads after a standout 2022 that saw him finish fifth in the league's best and fairest count.
Former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton (Point Cook), BFNL team of the year member Nick Stuhdlreier (Greenvale), and his brother Ryley Stuhldreier (Barwon Heads) have all joined King in moving.
Former playing-coach Tom German (Spotswood) has also left and been replaced at the helm by Jason Williams.
McCreery is Bacchus Marsh's second marquee recruit for the new season, following the signing of former Western Bulldogs rookie Luke Goetz.
The 202cm ruck never played an AFL game but boasts plenty of experience in the VFL and made a name for himself as one of the premier players in the Geelong Football League with Bell Park.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
