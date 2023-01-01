The Courier
Bacchus Marsh signs former SANFL midfielder for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Cobras sign former SANFL midfielder

Bacchus Marsh has addressed its notable departures list, signing a goalkicking midfielder with SANFL experience for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

