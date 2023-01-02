The Courier
Bureau issues storm forecast for Central Highlands

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
Thunderstorm clouds over Lydiard Street on Monday afternoon. Picture by Alex Dalziel

UPDATE 4.30pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its severe thunderstorm warning to a watch and act message.

