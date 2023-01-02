UPDATE 4.30pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its severe thunderstorm warning to a watch and act message.
The Bureau warns "very dangerous" thunderstorms are likely between Daylesford and Maryborough, producing "giant" hailstones, heavy rainfall and destructive winds.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central, Northern Country, North Central, South West and Wimmera districts," the warning states.
The Bureau has also extended the warning area, north into the Mallee and south towards Bacchus Marsh.
EARLIER 3.30pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, as smaller towns around Ballarat report heavy rainfall.
The Bureau notes severe thunderstorms are developing on a trough passing through Victoria on Monday afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning states.
"Locations which may be affected include St Arnaud, Maryborough and Daylesford."
Dark clouds are currently rolling over Ballarat, ending a run of warm days.
Should a thunderstorm hit, the SES advises caution when driving, and to pull over away from trees or floodwater if conditions become dangerous.
Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways. Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
Keep an eye on the Bureau's website, or on the VicEmergency app, for more information.
PREVIOUSLY:
Ballarat's hot summer is expected to take a turn today, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting thunderstorms and large hail in the afternoon.
There's a medium chance of showers later today with possible damaging winds and hail - from 25 to 35 km/h.
Maximum temperatures are then expected to dive, with a forecast of 20 degrees on Tuesday, and 19 on Wednesday slowly rising to top out at a maximum of 33 on Sunday.
The Bureau is yet to issue a weather warning for the Ballarat region however, with the current warning localised to southern Gippsland.
A low pressure trough developing in the region is expected to be moving west across the state, with a moist and unstable atmosphere ahead of the trough.
An SES spokesperson said emergency services in the Central Highlands were on alert for a possible supercell.
"It is always difficult to forecast where any storm cell may develop, and supercells can develop quickly and therefore the warning time is likely to be short," the spokesperson said.
"If supercells were to develop we could see large to giant hail - that is 5cm in size or greater - the size of a cricket ball - along with the risk of heavy rainfall and potentially damaging wind gusts."
Monitor weather warnings and forecasts at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through the VicEmergency app, website and hotline (1800 226 226).
Call 132 500 for emergency assistance from VICSES.
Call Triple Zero (000) in life threatening emergencies.
