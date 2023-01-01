The Courier
Bureau issues storm forecast for Central Highlands

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:15am
A low pressure trough developing in the region is expected to be moving west across the state. File photo

Ballarat's hot summer is expected to take a turn today, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting thunderstorms and large hail in the afternoon.

