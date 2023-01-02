Matt Short has revealed he's considered retiring from red-ball cricket as the Ballarat star's dominant performances in the Big Bash League make a spot on the global Twenty20 circuit a viable possibility.
The East Ballarat product has been a steady contributor for Victoria's Sheffield Shield side since debuting in 2017 but has found his best in the shortest format.
Short currently sits among the BBL's top runscorers and has offered cheap overs with the new ball, continuing on from a breakthrough BBL|11 that saw him named in the team of the tournament.
"The last couple of years I've just been focusing on whatever game or whatever format it is and trying to adapt as best I can. But, (giving up the red-ball) does cross your mind that you have a couple of good seasons in the Twenty20s," Short told The Grade Cricketer podcast.
"You look at some of your teammates like Lynny (Chris Lynn) and Rash (Rashid Khan) and they go around the world and play the 'fun style of cricket', they call it.
"It definitely crosses your mind and at the moment I'm umming and ahhing about what the future holds but I'm sure that will all figure itself out."
Short began his BBL career with the Melbourne Renegades before moving to the Adelaide Strikers in 2018.
The 27-year-old's move to the top of the order last summer proved a masterstroke, with Short hitting the most runs (493) by any Strikers player in a campaign.
Short said he'd been eyeing an opening spot for a while but was ultimately helped by outside factors - notably Tim Paine's sexting scandal that saw him resign as Australian captain and Strikers incumbent Alex Carey promoted to the national team.
"Probably not so much Dizzy, but thanks to Timmy Paine," Short joked.
"When I first moved to Adelaide I was stuck in the middle order and was going pretty (poorly) to be honest.
"I was nagging at Dizzy (Strikers coach Jason Gillespie) for a couple of years. I think I'm more suited to opening the batting.
"I reckon the one thing that helped me most was Tim Paine and all that saga, pushing (Alex Carey) into the test side. (Carey) was opening for the Strikers at the time."
Short's form has seen him enter conversations for Australian selection.
International superstar and Strikers teammate Rashid Khan is among the growing number backing Short for a debut call-up to the national team.
"I don't know if he calls himself or not, but we should call him an allrounder. I think he's a proper off-spinner. He has all the skills," Khan said.
"It would be his dream playing for the country, and I think he deserves it.
"His consistency with the bat, with the ball, and he's an excellent fielder - I would be so happy for him to see him play for Australia.
"I hope in the future he gets that opportunity."
Short said he was aware he needed to perform consistently if he wanted to break into Australia's Twenty20 side.
"Playing for Australia would be unreal, whether that's opening the batting or with the ball but I just take care of what I can at the moment with the Strikers," he said.
"It's about timing and I know there are a few spots that might open up in the white-ball side coming up.
"I don't think one good Big Bash will get you in (the Australian side). It's about building two or three seasons together and being consistent.
"That was a big focus coming into this year; trying to go a few better and hopefully I can put my name in the selectors' minds."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
