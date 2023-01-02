The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

What's on in Ballarat, January 2023

By The Courier
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vinleys on-stage at 2022's Summer Sundays. Picture by Adam Trafford

Looking to get out of the house and enjoy the warm weather? Ballarat has got you covered with a slew of community events coming to town throughout January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.