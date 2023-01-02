What's on in Ballarat, January 2023

Looking to get out of the house and enjoy the warm weather? Ballarat has got you covered with a slew of community events coming to town throughout January.
The year will start with the return of the AusCycling Road National Championships to Ballarat, running from January 6 to 10.
The five-day festival of cycling will start with the famous Sturt Street criteriums, with riders sprinting up and down the hill in front of Town Hall on January 6.
This weekend, Buninyong will be taken over for the road races, before time trials through Federation University begin on the Monday.
Para-cycling, cyclists with an intellectual impairment, juniors, masters, and club teams will be fully integrated into the main program once again, and the Gran Fondo participation ride will also return.
The RoadNats 2023 schedule has been released, and can be found on their website.
Organs of the Goldfields will return to Ballarat St Patrick's Cathedral and must be pre-booked before January 12.
Ballarat Botanical Gardens will also be playing host to a diverse list of acts for January's Summer Sundays event series, kicking off on January 15 with performances from Mon Coeur, Chimpanzee, Queen of Heart Mariachi and JAZZPARTY.
The day will end with a fireworks display at 9.30pm at Lake Wendouree.
The following Sunday, January 22, will see Whizbang, Haven City, Armandou Jaly Suso, and Sun Rising take the stage. Deborah N, Mick Dog, Ex-Olympian, and Freya Josephine Hollick will round out the series on January 29.
Summer Sundays will run on January 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens, from 4pm to 8pm.
The latest addition to Ballarat's summer calendar, Picnic in the Park, will also return for January 26. Food, market stalls, children's activities, and entertainment will be on offer at Victoria Park.
Picnic in the Park will be held at Victoria Park on 26 January, between 11.30am and 3.30pm.
Art lovers will also have much to see in the new year.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat will continue its Beating About the Bush exhibition until February 19.
The exhibition brings together traditional Australian impressionism with works from contemporary Australian female photographers. Stuck in the Colony will be on display until January 16. The works by artist Bratdevi explore the impact of British colonisation across the world.
Looking ahead, the Ballarat Beer Festival will pull together the region's best craft brews for a summer event in North Gardens on February 18.
For more information, or to buy tickets, head online.
