EVEN the strongest men need a little tender loving care, which Ballarat's Hercules will show now he has been approved for restoration works.
Heritage Victoria has issued a permit for the state's temporary relocation for conservation, given it be reinstalled in its original location in Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
The marble Hercules statue, which is part of the Garden's Stoddart collection, last underwent major works in 2010 after he had been kept locked away for years due to vandalism. Hercules was the last to be returned to the Gardens because he had been found to have a small crack that emerged during transportation.
Hercules has been kept enclosed behind fences in the Gardens since April when council workers discovered some instability during regular maintenance works.
The statue is one of 12 figures in Italian marble representing Greek and Roman myths gifted to the Gardens by philanthropist Thomas Stoddart in 1884. The collection includes the four seasons, the Roman god Mercury, and the goddesses Pomona, Bacchante, Hebe, with two variations of the goddess Flora and a statue of classical queen Leda.
Spring was repaired early last year following damage from January storms.
Heritage Victoria's permit dictates Hercules must be repaired by the end of 2024 and within 12 months of removal from the Gardens - although it is unconfirmed when this might take place.
The Courier understands repairs will be paid for under City of Ballarat's regular parks maintenance budget.
Hercules is a mythical Greco-Roman hero who was born mortal. He stands in Ballarat, sculpted by the Italian Angelo Bertozzi, with his signature club and wearing the skin of the Nemean lion after strangling it in the first of his 12 labours.
Long-time City of Ballarat parks and gardens curator Peter Marquand, in retiring last year, said the statues were an important part of the Gardens' story. Mr Marquand was proud to help bring them back on show early in his time as guardian.
