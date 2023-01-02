The Ballarat Catholic diocese said the works of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday night, will continue to shape the church for years to come.
Father Ed Moloney said the 95-year-old pontiff, who was considered to be one of the greatest theologians in recent history, provided a "clarity of vision" for the church.
"He offered a clear way forward and our diocese will continue to look to his writings for years to come," Fr Moloney said.
He said while he was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI he was comforted by the words of God.
"Jesus chooses the right person at the right time," Fr Moloney said.
"One of things that I remember when Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI first became pope is he said 'God has chosen a humble servant from the vineyard'.
"And that reminds us that it doesn't matter if you're a pope or a humble parishioner, we all have our place."
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was the first Pope in more than 600 years to resign from the role: Gregory XII was forced to resign in 1415 to end the Western Schism, a likely split in the Church; Celestine V was the first to resign, in 1294, with his final decree being the right to resign.
In his final years he had become increasingly frail, citing ill-health for his retirement. He dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.
He was a conservative theologian whose views at times was in conflict with more liberal Catholics.
A special mass to honour the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday at 10am will be held at St Patrick's Cathedral. Anyone is welcome to attend.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.