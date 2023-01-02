From the quirky to the traditional and everything in between the Glenlyon Mixed Sports Day was jam-packed with activities to suit all kinds of sports enthusiasts.
The event, which brought in the new year for many in the district, saw a stellar turnout with about 900 patrons.
Some of the categories included the novelty mineral water world championships where women guzzle 500ml of mineral water as fast as they can. Men on the other hand must do the same but with a litre of mineral water.
Competitors must also battle the urge to laugh as the commentator as Glenlyon Sports Club president Damian Leonard puts it "add spice" to the water.
"He said things like they're are tadpoles in the water and he'll be cracking jokes which can catch some people off guard," Mr Leonard.
Alannah Higgins took out the triumphant title downing the water in 4.05 seconds while Mark Stevens managed to muster his drink in 13.58 seconds.
There was also the annual woodchop and the ladies only gumboot toss and nail drive.
Mr Leonard said he was thoroughly impressed with the efforts of the winners of the nail drive.
"They were able to put a four inch nail into a log in five hits which is pretty good," he said.
There was also plenty to do for younger patrons including races for under five and under 13 age brackets, a colouring competition, obstacle courses, board games such as Jenga and Connect Four and a maze activity.
All children who participated in the day were able to indulge in an icy treat on the balmy day.
There was also a special raffle which raised $1100. Some of the prizes from the raffle included a two-night stay at Coral Reef Accommodation at Apollo Bay.
These funds will go into a pool to be donated to a variety of community organisations such as the Daylesford and Trentham hospitals.
All up Mr Leonard said he estimated the event amassed about $15,000 which will go towards charitable causes.
As for the day, Mr Leonard said he was "pretty happy" with how everything unfolded.
"There were great crowds; it was up from last year and the sun was out so we couldn't have asked for anything more," he said.
"In previous years COVID had put a handbrake on things but this year was the first year we could have the sports day without any restrictions which was fantastic."
Mr Leonard said he would've also liked to have hosted the Glenlyon Cup but was unable to do so this year due to the track having endured flood damage due to the wetter than usual spring and summer periods.
The Glenlyon Mixed Sports Day has been a staple in the community for more than a century with the first carnival held in 1857.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
