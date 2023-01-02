RSPCA inspectors have seized six Burmese kittens, after they were allegedly being sold by an unregistered business in Ballarat
The RSPCA said its Victorian Major Investigations Team executed multiple warrants under the Domestic Animals Act across two linked Ballarat properties in early December.
It said the kittens were seized due to allegations of non-compliance with the Code of Practice, according to a media release.
The RSPCA said it was investigating multiple suspects but could not give further detail at this stage.
It comes as the organisation warns against illegal breeders or sellers who may provide misleading information, and may ask to meet in a public place to illegally complete the sale of an animal.
The RSPCA's Inspectorate Team Leader Lisa Calleja said in a statement it was vital to do your research before buying a pet, to avoid supporting illegal breeders.
"If you cannot find a suitable pet to adopt and instead choose to purchase, it's important to make sure you're buying from a registered breeder operating a legal breeding facility," she said.
"A responsible breeder will answer all your questions, provide accurate information and will allow you to visit the location where the animal lives to ensure the standard of care.
"They will also make sure it has been bred for a temperament suited to being a pet."
She said the RSPCA often dealt with sophisticated networks using covert methods - and relied on the public for information that could help with investigations.
"Significant investigations and successful prosecutions do eventuate as a direct result of tip-offs from the public, so we encourage anyone with information to make a report," Ms Calleja said.
"All details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, are welcome and all tip-offs are reviewed."
The RSPCA recommends that prospective dog or cat owners visit the place where the animal was born, meet the mother dog or cat to make sure they are happy and healthy - and check that the breeder provides a high standard of care and proper living conditions.
Selling dogs or cats from a public place can land individuals with a penalty of up to $5547 while it is $27,438 for bodies corporate.
Tip-offs can be made by calling 9224 2222 or lodging a report with the RSPCA Victoria website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
