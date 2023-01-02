The Courier
RSPCA seizes kittens from alleged illegal breeder in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:12am, first published 5:00am
Do your research to avoid buying from an illegal animal dealer. Stock image

RSPCA inspectors have seized six Burmese kittens, after they were allegedly being sold by an unregistered business in Ballarat

