The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Mosquito-borne diseases starting to bite more in Victoria this summer

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While Japanese encephalitis symptoms are rare, the mosquito-borne disease can lead to a brain infection. One case has been detected in Victoria leading into the New Year.

A TELLING bite has sparked the first Japanese encephalitis case in Victoria this summer, prompting health experts to warn holiday-makers to cover up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.