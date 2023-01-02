A TELLING bite has sparked the first Japanese encephalitis case in Victoria this summer, prompting health experts to warn holiday-makers to cover up.
This comes days after Grampians Public Health Unit's Rob Grenfell issued a warning about the rise in home brewed mosquito repellents across the region.
While Japanese encephalitis symptoms are rare, it can lead to a brain infection.
As of last week, Dr Grenfell said active monitoring had yet to pick up the mosquito-borne disease, while other mosquito-spread diseases such as Ross River fever and Barmah Forest fever were on the rise.
This was particularly so in holiday destinations for Ballarat residents, such as along the Murray River and on the Surf Coast.
All three diseases can cause fever-like symptoms, which comes at a time when COVID-19 is expected to boom on the back of large New Year's gatherings.
Dr Grenfell has said mosquito-borne diseases, such as Ross River fever and Japanese encephalitis, were not to be feared and the vast majority of people who contracted such diseases did not get sick.
But for those who do get sick, illness could be debilitating in symptoms such as prolonged joint pain or fatigue.
There were 12 Ross River virus cases from Ballarat reported to Victoria's health department last year.
Flood waters, followed by warm weather, promote mosquito breeding and Dr Grenfell has urged everyone to take precautions against bites.
Dr Grenfell made clear all mosquito repellents available in supermarkets and pharmacies were strictly regulated by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, including safety warnings.
While science has debunked the effectiveness of folklore remedies in stopping bites, such as natural oils or consuming garlic, Dr Grenfell said these could help lower mosquito numbers in general areas and a combined approach could be helpful.
Other preventative measures include bed netting and window screens, removing stagnant water, to wear clothing treated with insect repellent, to wear light clothing, and to avoid peak swam times at dawn and dusk.
Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms should first take a rapid antigen test to check for COVID-19.
Grampians Health issued a warning against homemade mosquito repellents last week following fears coming from the community about people mixing chemicals.
A Victorian public health warning detailed concerns in potential for greater Japanese encephalitis transmission in inland riverine regions and up to the Murray River.
"Not all mosquitoes carry diseases - most are just a nuisance. However, the types of mosquitoes that are known to spread disease are increasing in number," the Victorian health department statement read.
"The risk of JE virus infection is expected to increase as summer temperatures rise and lingering flood waters become more stagnant."
Vaccines are available but, due to low supply, have been prioritised for people at highest-risk. This includes people working in piggeries, which Dr Grenfell said were higher in numbers in Ballarat than most people realised.
People are also encouraged to monitor virus alerts via the Victorian health department website before entering high-risk areas, such as along the Murray River, and to reconsider holiday plans.
Anyone with concerns or potential symptoms is urged to check with their general practitioner.
