FOR the past decade, food gardener John Ditchburn had carrots figured out to get them to grow first time, every time. Until the past spring.
The Urban Food Garden blogger said climate disruption and a tough spring meant the past year was not his year for carrots, and "that's the nature of growing food".
Mr Ditchburn hardly would have believed in the 1990s, when he was running an organic gardener group, that interest in backyard vegetables would be what it was now.
He is set to host an open garden on Sunday at his Soldiers Hill property, where he has been gardening for more than three decades. This was a chance for people to see a mid-summer productive garden in Ballarat, to ask questions and share advice.
Mr Ditchburn said interest had been growing in vegetable gardening for about six years now, spurred on more during pandemic lockdowns with people spending more time at home.
"There is a disquiet in modern society to get back to something simpler with so many busy schedules and getting fresh food in the garden is a bonus," Mr Ditchburn said. "My garden is a huge garden but you don't have to have a big garden. If all you do is grow a tomato plant, you still get that good taste of homegrown."
For Mr Ditchburn, who is also The Courier's cartoonist, his garden is not about self-sufficiency - he does not aim to grow everything he eats. Instead, the focus for Mr Ditchburn's garden was about supplementing ingredients into meals from what he was growing.
Mr Ditchburn also does not profess to be a green thumb, but a persistent learner.
"You can get a cutting and grow it all right that first year but it takes years of experience to grow consistently and to know what approach to adapt and take," Mr Ditchburn said.
"It's about knowing when you're planting how much to plant and how much space is available. It's as much about persistence, getting into a rhythm and knowing when to plant - I keep a diary and follow what I did the year before."
Mr Ditchburn said people were importantly realising the mental health benefits of getting out in nature.
He said while you could travel to places like Kakadu, or even across the state to Wilsons Promontory, you could just get out in the garden and enjoy some of the interesting creatures that came to visit or set up home for a while.
Urban Food Garden features a large garden patch, fruit trees and berries, two greenhouses, a chicken run and propagation bench.
Mr Ditchburn will be on hand to answer questions about the garden and those in general about gardening.
The Crompton Street garden will have a sign on the front fence. A small entry donation goes towards maintaining the Urban Food Garden website, which is a free online gardening information service tailored to Ballarat conditions. More: urbanfoodgarden.org
