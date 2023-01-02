By the time Tyler Dittloff gets to Perth, the Durham Lead man will have filled the tiny tank on his bike hundreds of times.
The keen motorcyclist is taking the 4600km 'scenic route' from February 26 together with three plucky mates on 'postie' bikes to raise money for the Shorter Brothers Foundation.
The charity was set up by Ballarat Powercor workmate Leigh Shorter and wife Belinda after all three of their boys were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
"Leigh and Belinda are the nicest people - and on top of all this, Leigh's brother - who also worked for Powercor - died of cancer at a young age," Mr Dittloff said.
"The amount of bad luck they've had is unbelievable and they're such beautiful people. They would do anything for you.
"We've want to give back to them."
DMD is a progressive illness with no cure and most children with the illness are using a wheelchair by the time they're 12.
By the time they are in their 20s, they could be fighting for their lives.
The postie bike fundraising idea began in 2021, when Mr Dittloff took part in 'Post Up the Coast' - from Western Victoria to Cairns.
"I was inspired after reading a book. A guy took a postie bikie and rode it from London to Sydney," Mr Dittloff said.
"We just bought old postie bikes and did it.
"It's the best way to travel. You're not going quick, but you have time to take in the scenery. It's a great way of seeing the country - and people stop and talk."
He has since invested in another 125cc bike - as did workmate Chris Donnelly and his dad David Donnelly.
Another Powercor workmate - John Den Ouden - will drive a support vehicle.
Now that Perth is the destination, the name has changed to Post ACROSS the Coast.
While some nights will be spent in accommodation and with friends, they're also packing tents - but they won't be able to carry too much.
Proving that good things come in small packages, their support 'truck' is a three-cylinder Daihatsu with a miniscule 30-litre tank.
It's been dubbed the 'tuk-tuk'.
"The journey to Perth should take 16 to 18 days," Mr Dittloff said.
"We'll be doing longer days - and these are slightly faster bikes, averaging about 85kmh.
"Last time we raised $13,000 but we hope to raise a bit more this time."
To donate go to Shorter Brothers on MyCause.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
