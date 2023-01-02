The Courier
Zoe Hives to play world number 13 in final United Cup game

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
January 3 2023 - 9:30am
Zoe Hives and Australia play their final United Cup game on Tuesday night.

A whirlwind United Cup took another twist for Zoe Hives after she became Australia's top-ranked women's player in the tournament following Ajla Tomljanovic's withdrawal due to injury.

