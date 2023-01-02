Zoe Hives to play world number 13 in final United Cup game

A whirlwind United Cup took another twist for Zoe Hives after she became Australia's top-ranked women's player in the tournament following Ajla Tomljanovic's withdrawal due to injury.
The Ballarat star will now play world number 13 Paula Badosa on Tuesday night, with Madison Inglis taking her place in Monday night's match against Nuria Parrizas Diaz.
It's the second time in a year that Hives will play one of the world's best, having met world number 6 Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WImbledon main draw.
The United Cup tie is effectively a dead rubber after Great Britan beat Spain on Sunday night to end Australia's finals chances.
"I'm playing someone who has had some amazing results over the past couple of years. You see how heavy they hit the ball. It is just different playing against those players," Hives said.
"I really can just go out there and give it my all, and I don't think many people will expect me to do too much. The nerves in those kind of situations to drop a little bit more.
"I saw [Badosa] when she was going up the rankings at ITF tournaments, I was there at the same time. She was always that bit more professional and you could tell she was going somewhere."
Badosa was ranked as high as second in the world in April 2022 and has won three career WTA Tour singles titles.
The 25-year-old overcame cramp to beat Harriet Dart (98) at the weekend.
Hives suffered a straight-sets loss to Katie Swan (145) on the opening night of the inaugural mixed-teams tournament.
Hives' clash with Badosa won't start before 4:30pm.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
