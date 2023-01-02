Police are investigating a ute found on fire in the Creswick State Forest, igniting nearby vegetation.
Trees were charred up to a height of 15m, while the rims of the 2022 Mitsubishi Triton were reduced to molten metal when CFA crews were called at 6.56am on Tuesday.
Firefighting foam was used on the intense blaze and the CFA said it was under control by 7.15am.
Ballarat police attended a short time later.
Officers are also investigating the sighting of two suspicious sedans seen speeding along Codes Forest Road around 8.15am. It is not known if the two incidents are related.
CFA firefighters said the brand new ute did not have any sign of an exhaust when found.
Tyres, wiring and upholstery had all been destroyed.
Its numberplates were also missing at the time of the cleanup.
CFA firefighters stayed on scene for at least an hour and half afterwards creating a firebreak around the scene, which was just metres from a pine plantation.
The area was relatively dry at the time. Light showers fell a short time later.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
