The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Car fire spreads 15m up nearby trees between Creswick and Invermay

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new ute has been left a ghostly mess in the Creswick State Forest. Picture supplied.

Police are investigating a ute found on fire in the Creswick State Forest, igniting nearby vegetation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.