The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Updated

Trawalla man in custody after theft related to fire between Creswick and Invermay

Updated January 4 2023 - 8:53am, first published January 3 2023 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new ute has been left a ghostly mess in the Creswick State Forest. Picture supplied.

UPDATE 830am Wednesday: Moorabool detectives have arrested and charged a 23-year-old Trawalla man with theft of car parts from a ute found on fire in the Creswick State Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.