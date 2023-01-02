UPDATE 830am Wednesday: Moorabool detectives have arrested and charged a 23-year-old Trawalla man with theft of car parts from a ute found on fire in the Creswick State Forest.
The burning wreck of the new Triton was found just before 7am Tuesday.
CFA firefighters at the scene said it was missing an exhaust and catalytic converter.
Detectives said the man was also facing multiple charges of arson, theft of vehicles and parole breaches.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to face Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
EARLIER: Police are investigating a ute found on fire in the Creswick State Forest, igniting nearby vegetation.
Trees were charred up to a height of 15m, while the rims of the 2022 Mitsubishi Triton were reduced to molten metal when CFA crews were called at 6.56am on Tuesday.
Firefighting foam was used on the intense blaze and the CFA said it was under control by 7.15am.
Ballarat police attended a short time later.
Officers are also investigating the sighting of two suspicious sedans seen speeding along Codes Forest Road about 8.15am. It is not known if the two incidents are related.
CFA firefighters said the brand new ute did not have any sign of an exhaust when found.
Tyres, wiring and upholstery had all been destroyed.
Its numberplates were also missing at the time of the cleanup.
CFA firefighters stayed on scene for at least an hour-and-a-half afterwards creating a firebreak around the scene, which was just metres from a pine plantation.
The area was relatively dry at the time. Light showers fell a short time later.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.