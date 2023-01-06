The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

RoadNats 2023: Ballarat, Buninyong road closures announced

Updated January 6 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists during the famous Sturt Street criteriums in front of the Golden City Hotel in 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford

The RoadNats is rolling back into town, and there will be road closures as Australia's best cyclists battle it out on Sturt Street and up Mount Buninyong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.