The RoadNats is rolling back into town, and there will be road closures as Australia's best cyclists battle it out on Sturt Street and up Mount Buninyong.
There'll be plenty to see and do, including watching Tour de France contenders like Caleb Ewan in action, a mass participation Gran Fondo ride on the championship course, and a free movie night in De Soza Park in Buninyong on Saturday night.
The City of Ballarat confirmed the following roads will be closed from early on Friday, January 6 for the AusCycling Road National Championships:
Friday 6 January (criteriums, Ballarat CBD)
Sturt Street closed between Raglan Street and Grenville Street, 6.30am-10pm.
Saturday 7 January and Sunday 8 January (road races, Buninyong)
The following roads will be closed midnight Friday to 9pm Sunday:
Monday 9 January and Tuesday 10 January (time trials, Mt Helen)
The following roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 8am-6pm:
Pedestrian access to shops and services is always available during these altered traffic conditions.
Speed restrictions and some short delays are expected; therefore, all road users are reminded to approach the area with caution.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.