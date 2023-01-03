The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Zoe Hives withdraws from final United Cup game due to injury

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Zoe Hives withdrew from her final United Cup game. Picture by Getty Images.

Zoe Hives finds herself in a race to be fit for Australian Open qualifying after the Ballarat star withdrew from her final United Cup game due to an oblique strain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.