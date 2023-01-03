Zoe Hives finds herself in a race to be fit for Australian Open qualifying after the Ballarat star withdrew from her final United Cup game due to an oblique strain.
The 26-year-old was meant to play world number 13 Paula Dabosa on Tuesday night, though the Spainard also ended up withdrawing due to a right shoulder injury.
Olivia Gadecki replaced Hives, while Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stepped up for Spain.
Hives entered the tournament under a slight injury cloud after retiring during the Ballarat Open final a fortnight ago.
The former Mount Clear College student played on the opening night of the United Cup last Thursday, losing to Great Britain's Katie Swan in straight sets.
The inaugural United Cup brings together the best ATP and WTA players from 18 countries for a mixed-team competition that carries $22 million AUD prize money and ranking points.
Hives was representing her country for the first time at a senior level, with her selection following her success at Wimbledon, where she reached the singles main draw.
The Cup was also a key warm-up event for Hives before next week's Australian Open qualifiers, having used her special ranking to enter the qualifying draw.
Hives reached the second round of qualifying last year, in what was her first professional outing since September 2019.
Australian Open qualifiers run from January 9-12 before the main draw begins on January 16. A qualifying draw will be released shortly.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
