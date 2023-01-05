Sick of the concrete jungle these holidays? Then try a cardboard forest.
Sculptor Eliza-Jane Gilchrist is offering workshops in Creswick, showing children how to make sustainable art from unwanted corrugated packaging..
It's now what the Castlemaine artist has become famous for - and she said the inspiration came from a show she did in Ballarat.
"Quite a few years ago myself and other artists were commissioned to run a show at the Art Gallery of Ballarat," she said.
Cardboard is wonderful. The other thing I like about it is the fact that it used to be a plant and it's returning to its original form.- Eliza-Jane Gilchrist
"I thought, 'Can we use paper or cardboard - and can we build a group sculpture?'
"I came up with these three dimensional shapes. They are kind-of based on dressmaking, where you get a two dimensional pattern and turn it into a three-dimensional object.
"From that, I became really fascinated in working with cardboard.
"It has this amazing quality of being really strong for its weight.
"Cardboard is wonderful. The other thing I like about it is the fact that it used to be a plant and it's returning to its original form.
"Cardboard is not meant to be a flat bland object. It's organic."
The classes run between January 16-24, but in the meantime, visitors can enjoy her 'Strange Garden' exhibition at the RACV Goldfields Resort.
It's being held in the 'ArtHouse' building - an A-frame shaped space with two huge glass walls that bring the great outdoors inside.
"It's nicely lit and people outside can actually see into the exhibition space as well," Ms Gilchrist said.
"It gets their curiosity and invites them inside."
RACV Goldfields Resort manager Bowen Kress said the ArtHouse had become a great attraction.
"It supports artists, local communities and guests to have exceptional art experiences and promotes tourism in regional Victoria," he said.
"Eliza-Jane's exhibition and school holiday workshops will draw inspiration from the natural environment surrounding the resort and the wildlife that call it home."
Her free workshops are aimed at children aged 7 to 13, and accompanying adults are encouraged to give cardboard sculpting a go as well.
"We'll have templates and shapes here - but everyone is encouraged to make something different that they can later take home," Ms Gilchrist said.
"It's nice to work with kids and encourage the use of these kinds of sustainable materials without banging them over the head with the message.
"I get a lot of it from an electrical store in Castlemaine but people now know that I work in cardboard, so often they'll ring me up or message me about picking up material.
"I guess what I'm trying to say is that the value of something is not inherent.
"The value of cardboard - or even art - is whatever we put on it as humans."
To book, go to https://bit.ly/strangegardens
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
