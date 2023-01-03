The Courier
Court

Bail denied after alleged car, Christmas present thefts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 4 2023 - 5:30am
Ricky Stewart. File photo

A Ballarat man with a 46-page criminal history has been refused bail after an alleged series of car thefts which ended in a violent struggle with police.

