Bail denied after alleged car, Christmas present thefts

A Ballarat man with a 46-page criminal history has been refused bail after an alleged series of car thefts which ended in a violent struggle with police.
Ricky Stewart, 27, appeared on remand at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday facing 14 charges including burglary, committing offences on bail, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer.
The alleged offending began on September 26, 2022, with the theft of a white Holden ute parked at a Wendouree address, about 6pm.
The car was later found in the driveway of another Wendouree address, where it was towed and examined by crime scene officers.
DNA evidence found on a Coca Cola can in the car was alleged to link Stewart to the stolen vehicle.
Police alleged Stewart was also involved in a burglary in Greendale on December 19, where a Holden Commodore, Christmas presents and jewellery were stolen.
The court was told of another alleged burglary on December 27 in Delacombe, where offenders had forced entry into a house through the garage and rummaged around, stealing jewellery and the keys to a Mitsubishi Triton parked at the address.
The next day the Triton was stolen from the address.
About 3.50am on December 28, police alleged observed Stewart driving the stolen Holden Commodore south bound on Humffray Street in Golden Point, who allegedly covered up his appearance when spotted.
Stewart was then alleged to have not stopped for the officers when signalled to do so, eventually turning off down Elsworth Street.
A member of the public called police at around 6.30am to report a man slumped over his driver's seat at a car park in Wendouree.
Police attended the scene, where they allegedly found Stewart, who refused to leave the car.
Stewart was alleged to have attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by police officers.
During the struggle, Stewart allegedly elbowed one of the officers, causing a minor injury to their lip. A taser was used to subdue Stewart during the arrest.
Police allege Stewart was wearing the same clothing as his encounter with police earlier that morning.
Police searched Stewart and found two pairs of keys, for a Holden and Mitsubishi, and a glass pipe in a shoulder bag.
The stolen Mitsubishi Triton was also allegedly found in the car park where Stewart was found.
After searching the vehicle, police found a black backpack containing jewellery, a HP laptop, Stanley and Milwaukee drills, and a Festool sander power tool.
Syringe plungers and a glass pipe were also found on the driver's seat and footwell.
Police alleged Stewart drove to the car park to swap cars, but passed out due to substance or alcohol use.
Stewart was arrested and taken to the Ballarat police station, where he refused to name any co-offenders during an interview.
Stewart's defence lawyer Thibaut Clamart refuted a claim by the police informant who said his alleged elbow had caused the police officer to bleed from the mouth.
He called on Stewart's sister, who would provide him with accommodation if released from jail.
Stewart's sister said she would call the police if he breached any bail conditions when living with her, a claim which the police prosecutor disputed owing to her own 26-page criminal history, which included bail condition offences.
Mr Clamart said Stewart would also be able to access the Court Integrated Services Program during his bail, which he would be less likely to breach as opposed to a community corrections order.
Magistrate Ronald Saines, however, said he was unconvinced Stewart had met the exceptional circumstances required for bail.
Stewart was refused bail, to reappear in court for a committal hearing on May 17.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.