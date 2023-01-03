MOST contenders start rolling into town from Wednesday, special edition coffee cups are already in play and red bikes with plant baskets have started popping up in Buninyong.
The championships are almost here.
AusCycling Road National Championships start title contentions with Sturt Street criteriums from Friday afternoon, leading into a bumper Buninyong weekend full of road race action.
Sovereign Park Motor Inn's Tim Canny, who is also Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president, said the nationals would again offer a good tourism boost in a typically quiet patch for the city.
Mr Canny said the championships come off a solid time for his motel, on Main Road, which was at 86 per cent capacity for New Year's - a factor he said was largely driven by being near Sovereign Hill.
Cycling spectators were the real boost for most accommodation and hospitality venues, according to Mr Canny, with most teams opting to instead stay in self-contained apartments where athletes can cook for themselves.
RoadNats also brings large extra teams to the event, such as commentators, who are set to arrive later in the week after the Bay Crits series wrapped up in Geelong on Tuesday.
"We do okay out of spectators," Mr Canny said. "RoadNats brings more people to town that we would have otherwise in a quiet period - it fills a gap when most people go to the rivers or beaches. That's also changed since cycling has become bigger in profile."
Mr Canny said overnight stays were not as busy in Ballarat as this time last year, but a big part of that was likely due to Melbourne lockdowns easing and a rush to spend time out of the state's capital with family and friends.
There will be plenty of action off-course for visitors to enjoy as well at the weekend.
Buninyong will once again host its free community movie night in De Soza Park, showing Minions: The Rise of Gru, as chosen by Buninyong Primary School pupils.
Food trucks will be on site for the evening and movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket.
City of Ballarat is also set to unveil the inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop as a lead-in to Friday's criterium action, with details for the family friendly event to be confirmed on Thursday.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said RoadNats were a highlight on the city's calendar - especially this year with top Australian riders and Grand Tour contenders in the racing line-up.
"We are sure the event will bring thousands of visitors to the city and we look forward to welcoming them again," Cr Hudson said.
AusCycling Road National Championships are rolling back into town, and there will be road closures as Australia's best cyclists battle it out on Sturt Street and up Mount Buninyong.
City of Ballarat confirmed the following roads will be closed from early on Friday, January 6 for the AusCycling Road National Championships:
Friday 6 January (criteriums in Ballarat)
Sturt Street closed between Raglan Street and Grenville Street, 6.30am-10pm.
Racing is from 12.55pm with club criteriums, under-19 action from 2.30pm, under-23 men at 3.40pm with under-23 and elite women at 5pm and elite men from 6.30pm.
Saturday 7 January and Sunday 8 January (under-19 juniors and under-23 men road races, Gran Fondo in Buninyong on Saturday, elite men and women on Sunday)
The following roads will be closed midnight Friday to 9pm Sunday:
Monday 9 January and Tuesday 10 January (time trials in Mt Helen)
The following roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 8am-6pm:
Pedestrian access to shops and services is always available during these altered traffic conditions. Speed restrictions and some short delays are expected; approach the area with caution.
