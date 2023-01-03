A free community event celebrating nature, the land and the farmers who toil on it is returning to the region after a temporary COVID-related hiatus.
The Multicultural Harvest Festival will return to Garibaldi on January 29, back to its regular schedule of bringing together the many cultures of the region over good food and company.
Beginning in 2021, the harvest festival took inspiration from Thai Pongal, an important annual Tamil cultural celebration.
Tamil asylum seeker turned Ballarat SES volunteer and community figure Neil Para founded and organised the Garibaldi event, and said it was a way to show appreciation for the work farmers do for the community.
"A lot of my friends are farmers or had a farming background when they were little. It is a great thing to appreciate the farmers. Without farmer we can't have food on our table," Mr Para said.
"We never think about the farmer's struggles during the year to feed us for our Christmas or New Years party.
"This is our way to show we are thinking of them. Across the world there are a bunch of harvest festivals to appreciate the farmers' dedication and struggle under the sun, the wind, cold and everything."
Festival-goers will be treated to Tamil snacks and sweet pot rice cooking, as well as live music from father daughter duo Freya and Tom McGowan and band Duck 'n Weave.
Beyond the Tamil festival fare, Mr Para invited Ballaratians of all cultures to come along and show off what makes them unique.
"It is important because this is a multicultural country. It is important for people to show what they were doing in their country before they came here so they can educate us on the traditional things they were doing," Mr Para said.
"Multiculturalism in my view not only includes the people who have migrated to Australia, but the aboriginals, if they have a harvest festival idea they are invited to bring that as well."
Mobile coffee van Kombi for a Cause will also be there selling drinks and slices on the day, with 10 per cent of profits going to local causes.
The festival will also be used as a fundraising opportunity for the Itpare Neighbourhood Support to Empower program, which provides essentials to Himalayan villages under the auspices of Aussie Action Abroad.
"Without food we can't live. This is an appreciation for the farmers, this is an appreciation for nature and an appreciation for the land we live in," Mr Para said.
For more information visit the festival's Eventbrite page.
