Snag a rare gem all for a good cause at the Ballarat East Rotary Club's monthly book sale this Saturday.
With more than 70,000 books to choose from including a wide array of genres ranging from arts, sports, gardening and everything in between, Ballarat East Rotary Club's selection has something for everyone.
Ballarat East Rotary Club international service director Jeff Miller said people with special interests such as history may also be surprised to find valuable collectors items in their Airport Road warehouse.
"In the back we've got rarer books especially for history buffs ranging from local history and general history as well as military books dating to 1902 from the Boar War," Mr Miller said.
"We've got the Spielvogel Papers Volume 1 by Nathan Spielvogel, a Jewish man who was born in Smythesdale in the 1860s and was the first president of the Ballarat Historical Society.
"We've also got highly prized nature books including the first edition of Australian Birds by Robin Hill published in 1967. We had it valued by a collector and it's worth $95."
All the books in the makeshift library are a culmination of materials from deceased estates and unwanted items from libraries across the region.
Mr Miller and Ballarat East Rotary Club president David Stokes said the organisation still had at least another 200 more apple boxes filled with books to sort through before this weekend.
"We've got to organise them in alphabetical order but we'll be having a working bee on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon to get everything in order," Mr Stokes said.
Mr Stokes encouraged those wanting to build their own library relatively cheaply to attend.
"They'll be non-fiction and fiction books starting from $1 and we'll have a five for $2 deal with children's books," he said.
However, Mr Stokes said most importantly the book bonanza would continue to enable their club to support community ventures and those across the country and worldwide in need of dire assistance .
"We'll be donating the money from this sale to flood victims across Victoria and South Australia particularly those in northern Victoria and border regions," he said.
"We'll also be using some of these fund to help bring a sleepbus to Ballarat."
Mr Stokes said on a "good day" the committee is able to raise $1500 from each monthly sale.
However, he anticipated this Saturday to be a slightly different figure with many residents on holidays.
"We're hoping to attract those on holiday and visiting Ballarat for the weekend," he said.
The sale will run from 9am-1pm at their Ballarat Airport site.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
