The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

More growth in Ballarat health workers expected ahead of hospital redevelopment

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More workers are needed in the sector to account for the growing population. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The health sector over the past decade has grown rapidly in Ballarat and this is expected to continue as professionals start preparations for hospital developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.