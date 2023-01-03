The health sector over the past decade has grown rapidly in Ballarat and this is expected to continue as professionals start preparations for hospital developments.
According to the 2021 census, there are 4579 health professionals in the Ballarat area - this is an almost 45 per cent increase over the decade.
The biggest growth in the health sector for Ballarat has been a 91 per cent increase in the number of carers and aides from 2011 to 2021.
On the 2011 census night there were 2353 people recorded in this profession, while 10 years later there were 4499 people recorded in the Ballarat area.
These two areas of work are a part of Ballarat's top three occupations.
While in 2021 the highest recorded occupation was sales assistants with 4997 people, hospitals continue to be the biggest employer in the region.
Health and welfare support workers have also seen a huge growth, with 705 more workers in the sector from 2011 to 2021.
Despite the high levels of growth there are still a shortage of nurses and midwives.
The need for healthcare workers is expected to continue to grow in western Victoria as both the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment, due for completion in 2027, and the new Melton Hospital, scheduled to open in 2029, come online.
The Ballarat hospital redevelopment is the biggest build in the city's history and is designed to future-proof healthcare to account for the region's growth.
When completed in 2027 the redevelopment will deliver a new emergency department, a women and children's hub, state-of-the-art theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short stay beds.
A new critical care floor will bring together operating theatres, procedure rooms, an expanded intensive care unit, endoscopy suites and consulting rooms with capacity for an extra 4000 surgeries a year.
The upgrade will allow the hospital to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients and an extra 14,500 inpatients a year.
Options are currently being explored to attract more people to the healthcare jobs, particularly nursing.
The state government has proposed free university courses and extra payments for current students who work in the public sector after graduation.
IN THE NEWS:
Australian Catholic University head of nursing, midwifery and paramedicine Professor Elisabeth Jacob said training new nurses and midwives was just one part of the answer.
"Retention is the biggest issue. It's a hard job, shift work is tough, and there's not a lot of career pathways."
- with MICHELLE SMITH
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.