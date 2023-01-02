Medicare reform the answer to hospital ED pressure

Primary health care clinics opened by the state government are only part of the answer to easing the pressure on hospitals, according to the premier who is pushing for continued equal health funding.
Ballarat's new urgent medical care hub has just completed two months of operation and last month extended its hours in a bid to further ease pressure on Ballarat's hospital emergency departments.
The UFS-led Ballarat Priority Primary Care Centre has a team of general practitioners and triage nurses in the Windermere Street site to manage lower-category patients. In the first month it treated almost 100 patients, saving them a wait in an emergency department.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser told ABC radio on Wednesday data from the centre was too inconclusive at this early stage of its operation to establish if it had made a significant impact on easing pressure on the ED.
"I do note they are seeing probably 30-40 a day thereabouts, but I don't honestly think that's made a significant difference yet to our treatment numbers," Mr Fraser said.
Mr Fraser said the acuity of the cases presenting at the ED meant they were not suitable for the Primary care clinics.
Premier Daniel Andrews said state-run hospitals were too often acting as a safety net because of an ongoing shortage of bulk-billing general practitioners.
"This is not our job," he said. "That system is broken. You cannot find a bulk-billing doctor, particularly out of hours, and that's not the way it should be. That's why this needs to be a key priority for reform around the national cabinet table in 2023."
Mr Andrews expressed confidence other state and territory leaders would join Victoria in pressuring the Albanese government to reform the private aged care network, National Disability Insurance Scheme and Medicare.
"We can't have a situation where Medicare doesn't work and all of those patients, hundreds and hundreds of thousands of patients across the nation, are forced into already busy emergency departments," he said.
The Victorian premier found an immediate ally in NSW counterpart Dominic Perrottet, who declared fixing the health system Australia's "most urgent national priority".
"We need to have our public state health system working in support of the GP network. At the moment they are working against each other."
The Commonwealth's COVID-related 50-50 health funding deal with state and territory governments expired at the end of 2022 after it was extended for an extra three months at a cost of $760 million.
Mr Andrews reiterated his opposition to reverting back to a 45-55 funding split, citing that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over.
"Either you fund health properly or you don't," he said.
"We're spending $70 million in an area that has got nothing to do with the responsibilities of the state... but we can't play our part and the commonwealth government's part forever. That's just not a sustainable fix."
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the Albanese government was pouring significant resources into the health system to repair a "decade of damage" overseen by the Liberal-Nationals.
"The issues we have seen with the NDIS, a complete breakdown in aged care... has put immense pressure on our public hospitals," he said. "We are taking steps across a range of these issues, with the aim of relieving pressure in state and public hospitals."
- with AAP
