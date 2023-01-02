The Courier
Medicare reform the answer to hospital ED presure

Updated January 4 2023 - 8:45am, first published January 3 2023 - 8:00am
The priority clinic in Windermere Street has not yet made a demonstrable difference to the base hospital pressure according to Dale Fraser. File pic

Primary health care clinics opened by the state government are only part of the answer to easing the pressure on hospitals, according to the premier who is pushing for continued equal health funding.

